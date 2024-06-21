Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $23.52 or 0.00036686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $145.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,105.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00595995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00115598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00250898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00068050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,616,096 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

