European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERE.UN shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

