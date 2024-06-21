Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.68 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $109.68 million and $305,698.60 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,114,631,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,538,966 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

