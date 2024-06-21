Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

