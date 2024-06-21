FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Up to $408.35

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $408.35, but opened at $420.61. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $421.51, with a volume of 117,906 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.73 and a 200-day moving average of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

