Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.03. 7,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

