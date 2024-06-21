Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Home Loan Mortgage
- Stock Average Calculator
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.