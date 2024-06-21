Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

FMCC stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.57 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

