Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $247.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

