Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FDFF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

