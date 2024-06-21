Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
FDFF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.
About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
