Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.05 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 299.31 ($3.80). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.86), with a volume of 744,836 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £993.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.08.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is 5,294.12%.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

