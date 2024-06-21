Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,543,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. 45,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,856. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

