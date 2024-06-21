FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.35

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1683432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

FIGS Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 62.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FIGS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 121.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 152,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

