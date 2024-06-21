First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 45 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. 334,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

