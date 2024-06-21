First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

ADBE traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,504. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $477.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.58.

Adobe last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

