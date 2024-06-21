First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $465,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,781 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after acquiring an additional 276,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. 1,016,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,934. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

