First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 2,405 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.27. 219,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,928. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

