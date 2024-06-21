First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 333 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

