First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 153 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ITW traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $241.08. 389,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,357. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

