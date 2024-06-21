First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock worth $13,287,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

