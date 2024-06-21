First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 96,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,399. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

