First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FTHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 107,100 shares of company stock worth $1,531,890.

