First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FTHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
