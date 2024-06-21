First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 120,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

