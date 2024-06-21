First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. 385,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,875. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

