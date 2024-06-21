Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 6,996,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

