Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 13,451 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $421,016.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.61 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 27.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Flex by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

