FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.79 and last traded at $200.35. 26,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $200.65.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

