Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 92,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 203,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,867,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

