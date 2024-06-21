Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 313616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.