Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

