Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $25.34

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $25.89. Frontline shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 628,041 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Frontline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

