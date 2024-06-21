Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

