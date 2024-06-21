Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

