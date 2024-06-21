Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

