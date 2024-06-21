Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

