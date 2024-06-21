Fulton Bank N.A. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valvoline by 19,218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $123,526,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Valvoline by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VVV opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile



Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

