Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $488,000 Investment in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.67% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

