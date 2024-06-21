Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 164 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

CRWD opened at $378.20 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.03, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.