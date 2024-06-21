Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,798 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PEG opened at $73.56 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

