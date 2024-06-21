Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 85 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,815,000 after buying an additional 89,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $162,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.94.

Paycom Software stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

