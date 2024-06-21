Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

