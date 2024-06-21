Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

