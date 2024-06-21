Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,014 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

