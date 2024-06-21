Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.