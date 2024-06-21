Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 44 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

