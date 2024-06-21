Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 52 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $431.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

