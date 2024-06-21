Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 717 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $329,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3,560.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 64.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 271.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $438.04 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

