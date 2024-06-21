Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 823 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,876,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

