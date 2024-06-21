FY2024 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.