FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Found Gold Corp. Boosted by Roth Capital (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
