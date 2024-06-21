GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 2.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 6,419,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,791,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.25 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 659.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

